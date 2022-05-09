Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin Shared the Sex of Their Seventh Baby

Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to reveal the sex of her seventh child. The mom-to-be shared that she’s expecting a baby girl with husband Alec Baldwin — and explained why that announcement feels less important this time.

“It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around,” she wrote. “What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud?”

Baldwin also shared a sweet video of her kids — María, 13 months, Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3½, and Eduardo, 18 months — who collectively offered an excited greeting to their future sister. “I can’t wait to meet you, my daughter,” Baldwin added.

The yoga instructor has been hesitant to release the news of her baby’s gender. During an intimate Instagram story in the beginning of April, Baldwin explained that a miscarriage she had in 2019 was impacting her decision to reveal too much to the public. She also said that she wants to encourage parents not to place an emphasis on their newborn child’s gender identities.

“Many of you know how connected I am to the LGBTQIA+ community and I am talking with a few close confidants on how I can be thoughtful and inclusive on helping to curate a more gender inclusive world,” she said. “Quite frankly it may just be continuing on as I have. But given all of the prejudice I’m seeing in this country right now, I need to pause and give it a good think and get some advice. It pains me so much to see that people are vilified and harassed and not included for simply being who they are. Peaceful, loving, beautiful humans.”

