Kylie Jenner just celebrated her first Mother’s Day as a mom of two! She and Travis Scott already share daughter Stormi Webster, and welcomed their son in Feb. 2022. In true Kylie Jenner fashion, her Mother’s Day seemed like an extravagant dream come true this year — and we’re absolutely stunned by the surreal, gorgeous scenes she shared from that day.

In Jenner’s May 8 Instagram post, she shared a carousel of two breathtaking photos alongside a short video — making sure to tag Scott. The first snap features a picture of Jenner and Stormi sitting poolside, at a small round table perfectly set for two. They are surrounded by literally hundreds of tiny, white daisies — inside pots and lifted vases of varying heights — covering nearly every part of the space. Clear, water-filled votives holding floating white candles are lined up alongside the intricate floral display. The mommy-daughter duo are sitting at the table, looking cozy in nearly matching brown sweat suit sets and cozy slippers.

“The sweetest mother’s day,” Jenner wrote in her caption, along with the happy-tears emoji and a white heart. When you swipe left, the next slide reveals a seconds-long pan of the intense scene of flowers, encompassing their mini tablescape. The third and final photo is a close-up of the Mother’s Day, daisy-themed table setting (featuring a tiny glimpse of Stormi’s adorable little arm). Shiny silverware is placed neatly beside a beautiful plate and charger, which are placed on top of a white, lace tablecloth.

Aside from the wine glasses, the little family’s customized drinkware might just be the cutest part of all: a sparkly, bedazzled pair of silver cups that say ‘Mommy’ and ‘Daddy’, boasting white and yellow daisy designs. A tall, clear tumbler sits between the two cups, sporting the same bedazzled flowers.

Jenner gave us an even closer look into her intimate, Mother’s Day celebration in her May 8 Instagram Stories. “Mommy, there’s two chairs for us!” Stormi can be heard saying excitedly in the background as Jenner records a video of the daisies. “Can’t get over this,” Jenner wrote in another close-up Instagram Story — a video that featured the gorgeous, over-the-top scene as the sun set in the background.

It looks like Jenner had a Mother’s Day she’ll never forget.

