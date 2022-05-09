Bindi Irwin isn’t shy about professing the unconditional love she has for daughter Grace Warrior, who she shares with husband Chandler Powell. The resident Australia Zoo parents usually update Instagram with the sweetest captured moments of their little family. But Irwin’s Mother’s Day post — and the way she proudly acknowledged Grace’s blooming personality — just proves there’s nothing quite like a mother’s love (you might want to grab a box of tissues).

Irwin is all smiles in the beautiful photo she shared in her May 8 Instagram post, as she kneels down beside Grace — who is wearing an adorably colorful, plant-themed onesie. The proud mom is holding her daughter’s hand as the toddler flashes a toothy smile, with a row of yellow flowers behind them. Even though the mommy-and-me portrait is breathtaking by itself, Irwin’s heartfelt tribute to her daughter really got us in our feels.

“Grateful every minute of every day that this beautiful girl chose me to be her mama,” Irwin wrote. “Grace Warrior, I’m in awe of your kind heart, thoughtful mind and strong soul. You’re going to achieve incredible things in this world, my little love.”

It isn’t the first time Irwin has shared loving sentiments about her daughter, Grace. In fact, she’s credited the best part of her life as being Grace’s mama. Still, the wildlife conservationist got really candid in her 2022 Mother’s Day post, as she expressed her gratitude, and willingness to always stand by her daughter.

“I’m thankful that I get to walk beside you on your journey,” Irwin wrote. “And I’ll always be here to hold your hand along the way. I love you.”

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.