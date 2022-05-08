Jessica Alba & Lookalike Daughters Honor & Haven Are Saying Why They Love Each Other In Super-Sweet Mother’s Day Video

Jessica Alba and her daughters know how to warm our hearts with a simple video.

On May 8, for Mother’s Day, Alba posted a super-sweet video of her and her two girls on her Instagram. She posted the video with the caption, “happy mother’s day from me and two of my biggest blessings – thank you for making me a mama. Sending so much love and light ✨❤️.”

In the video, we see Alba and her two daughters matching in white tops as they talk about Mother’s Day. Alba starts by saying, “Happy Mother’s Day from my girls to you. I love being a mother, it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” Eldest child Honor tells Alba she’s grateful for her mom creating a safe space for them to be themselves, adding that her kids give her lessons in return.

Her middle child Haven said the same thing as Honor, reiterating that they love the safe space she created and added that she gives Alba “patience.” Alba ended the video by saying her children have given her “compassion, empathy” and “how to go with the flow.” Then they all laugh, shouting “Happy Mother’s Day!”

We’re not only obsessed with this heartwarming video of the Alba-Warren girls, but we’re startled at how much the three look alike!

Alba met her husband Cash Warren on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, soon welcoming three children into the world named Honor Marie, 13, Haven Garner, 10, and son Hayes, 4.

