Jennifer Love Hewitt Shares Glowing Baby Bump Pictures From All Three Pregnancies: ‘Three Great Bellies & Three Amazing Kids’

Jennifer Love Hewitt just blessed our timelines yet again with a super-sweet, powerful post. For Mother’s Day, she decided to show the world her glowing baby bump photos from every single time she was pregnant and it’s a sight to see. She shows mamas are glamorous and stunning in every setting with a single post.

On May 7, Hewitt posted a series of photos of her baby bumps during each pregnancy with the caption, “Bump pics in honor of Mother’s Day! Autumn, Atticus and Aidan. c ❤️.”

In the first photo, we see a picture of her in 2013, rocking a blue dress while pregnant with her first child Autumn. Then we get a bare-faced selfie of Hewitt while carrying her second child Atticus, and we end the post with a stunning snapshot of her wearing a blue floral dress, cradling her belly while pregnant with Aidan.

Honestly, we’re obsessed that she uploaded not one, not two, but three baby bump photos. And she’s glowing in every single snapshot!

Back in 2013, Hewitt married Brian Hallisay after meeting on the show The Client List. They share three beautiful children together named Autumn James, 8, Atticus James, 6, and newborn Aidan James.

In a previous interview with US Magazine, Hewitt said she loves motherhood and how at first, she was terrified to go about it. “You have nine months [to prepare], and you’re terrified. You’re like, ‘There’s not going to be any way that I can do this!’”

She added, “There are still days when you wake up and you’re like, ‘I’m not going to be able to do this.’ And then the day’s over, and you’re like, ‘I did that! This is awesome! I can do it tomorrow.’ And then you wake up, and you do it again. It’s great.”

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies.