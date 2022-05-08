Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Give a Long-Awaited Update On Their Daughter: ‘Our Little Girl Is Finally Home’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shocked the world when they announced earlier this year that they welcomed a daughter named Madhu Malti. Once again, they surprise everyone by announcing that their beloved baby girl is finally out of the NICU and in their arms for Mother’s Day.

On May 8, Chopra posted a long-awaited update on her and Jonas’ baby girl. She posted a heartwarming photo of the two of them holding their daughter with the caption, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

She added, “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

The Baywatch star ended the post by saying, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️.”

You can see the post HERE.

Many fans and friends commented “Happy Mother’s Day” to the proud mom, showering her comment section with heart emojis. The two look so at peace and we’re over the moon that the family is reunited again.

Chopra and Jonas have been together since 2018, marrying a little over six months later. On Jan. 2022, the two announced their daughter was born into the world via surrogacy.

