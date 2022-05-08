Sherri Shepherd Gets Candid About Single Mom Guilt: ‘I Always Feel Like I’m Doing It Wrong’

Talk show host Sherri Shepherd feels mom guilt and wants the world to know that not only is it normal, but very common. Along with that, she gives words of wisdom on how to remind yourself you’re doing the best you can in a recent interview with People.

On May 6, during an episode of the PEOPLE Everyday podcast, Shepherd revealed her feelings about her upcoming talk show and her son Jeffrey Tarpley Jr., 17. When she first heard word of the show, she asked one question, saying, “I was like, ‘Can my son get a job at the show?’ That’s the first thing I thought. Now, this boy is going to be a working and contributing to my household.”

She then opened up about the duality of motherhood for her, saying, “Being a mother is the biggest accomplishment that I’ve ever had in my life. It’s also my biggest insecurity because I always feel like I’m doing it wrong.”

The single mom also credits friends Neicy Nash and Kym Whitely for helping her navigate her mom guilt. The comic added, “They’re my village of people that I go to for advice that I go to when I don’t feel like I am everything that Jeffrey needs me to be … I think creating a village is really important.”

The former The View host gave birth to Jeffrey back in 2005 while married to her first husband Jeff Tarpley from 2001 to 2009. She later married Lamar Sally, separating in 2014. Shepherd has another son with Sally, who they welcomed via surrogacy. However, Shepherd tried to challenge the surrogacy contract and get her name removed, to no avail.

