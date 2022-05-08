Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Snapshots Of Her Children Jack & Isabella: ‘Forever Memories’

Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the definition of ethereal, frequently posting pictures that look like they’re from a movie. This time, she showed her latest trip and how her kids Jack and Isabella were spending their time during it. Hint: you’re not ready for how cute these pics are! On May 3, Huntington-Whiteley posted a series of photos on her Instagram that she captioned “Forever memories 🤍.”

In the first photo, we get a glowing photo of the supermodel followed by one of the sweetest snapshots she’s ever posted of her son Jack. In the photo, we see Jack making a card for his dad Jason Statham saying “To Dad, Thank you for working so hard. Love, Jack.” Next, we get a touching video of her showing her newborn daughter Isabella in the rain, holding her close to her chest.

Then, we get snapshots of the beautiful scenery, little Jack running around, Rosie holding Isabella, and a Prada bag. Finally, we end it all with an intimate black and white pic of Rosie holding a smiling Isabella.

We can’t get over how beautiful these pics are, and we just know she’s having the best Mother’s Day right now!

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham have been together since 2010, getting engaged back in early 2016. The two share two children together named Jack Oscar, 4, and Isabella James, who was born on Feb. 2, 2022.

Huntington-Whiteley told Net-A-Porter that being a mom changed her identity. She said, “I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit. I did start to feel this new sense of life. And now in my 30s, my confidence is so much [greater], and my ability to make decisions and not second-guess myself is stronger. I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded.”

