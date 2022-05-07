Alicia Silverstone Shares A Touching Throwback Video Of How She Put Her Son Bear To Sleep: ‘My Little Guy Is A Grown Up’

Alicia Silverstone just uploaded the sweetest throwback video of her singing her son Bear to sleep when he was younger to commemorate his 11th birthday.

On May 5, Silverstone posted a touching video of her and Bear with the caption, “My little guy is a grown up😭🥺❤️.” Now in the video, she captioned it saying, “I used to sing to my son Bear when he was little… and now he turns 11 today! Wait till the end… it’s so cute!”

In the tear-jerking video, we see Silverstone gently singing to Bear as she holds and kisses him. Throughout the video, we see clips of Bear growing up, from a newborn to some pics within the last few years. The super-sweet video has tugged at everyone’s heartstrings, further falling for Silverstone and Bear’s beautiful relationship.

Silverstone married her boyfriend of eight years Christopher Jarecki in 2005, welcoming their son Bear Blu, 11, into the world on May 5, 2011. Silverstone and Jarecki divorced in 2018.

The Clueless star has been open about her healthy lifestyle choices, from veganism to parenting techniques. In a previous interview with People, she said, “Because of the healthy lifestyle that we lead, he didn’t go through terrible twos and terrible threes. There wasn’t really much of that. When you’re really meeting their needs, and you really understand what they want and need … I didn’t find any of that.”

She added, “He respects me and I respect him!”

Happy belated birthday, Bear!

