Vanessa Bryant’s New Video Of Youngest Daughter Capri Proves She’s a Total Sweetie Pie

If there’s one thing we love to see on our Instagrams, it’s Vanessa Bryant loving life with her daughters. Her latest post features her youngest daughter Capri Bryant, 2, and you’re not ready for the cuteness overload Vanessa posted. On May 6, Vanessa posted an adorable video and snapshot of her youngest daughter Capri on her Instagram, captioning it with her daughter’s name a red heart emojis.

You can see her post HERE.

In the video, we see Capri walking onto their trampoline, strolling straight to her mama as she says “Mama, I love you!” with Vanessa saying “I love you back.” And if your heart hasn’t exploded yet, get ready because Vanessa posted a snapshot of Capri doing that super-sweet smile after she said “I love you!”

Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant have beautiful daughters named Natalia, 19, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2. Kobe and Gianna tragically passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash. In a 2021 interview with People, Bryant opened up about grieving and how her daughters inspire her to keep going. “This pain is unimaginable. You just have to get up and push forward. Lying in bed crying isn’t going to change the fact that my family will never be the same again. But getting out of bed and pushing forward is going to make the day better for my girls and for me. So that’s what I do.”

She added, “My girls help me smile through the pain. They give me strength.”

Before you go, click here to see the best candid celebrity photos you’ve never seen.

