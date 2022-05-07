Property Brother Drew Scott & Wife Linda’s Maternity Shoot Shares a More Intimate Look Into Their Low-Key Relationship

Property Brother Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan are expecting their bundle of joy any day now. To celebrate their upcoming parenthood, Scott posted a series of maternity photos of him and his enchanting wife.

On May 5, Scott posted the photos from his and Phan’s maternity photoshoot with the caption, “Our anniversary will be a little different this year. Excited to begin our next chapter, Lindy ❤️❤️ 📸: @Dennydenn.”

You can see the beautiful and radiant photos HERE.

In the first photo, we see a glowing Phan, wearing a dark drape as she cradles her growing belly. Then in the next photo, we get a snapshot of the lovebirds, with Scott cradling both his gorgeous wife and her belly. They’re both wearing draping cloth and smiling in this intimate black-and-white photo.

Despite being one of the cutest couples, the two keep their relationship quite low-key and away from the public eye. But we can’t help but marvel at these stunning photos and we certainly can’t wait for the arrival of their little one!

Scott and Phan met one another over ten years ago in 2010, instantly hitting it off. The two got engaged in late 2016, marrying less than two years later in Italy. Back in Dec 2021, they announced they were expecting their first child after multiple years of intrauterine insemination (IUI) and IVF treatments. In a previous interview with the Scott brother’s quarterly magazine called Reveal, Scott and Phan talked about their infertility journey and how grateful they are to be expecting now. “In retrospect, we realize that we had been building up to this moment; we had been in it every minute of every day. We saw the progress, felt the setbacks, assembled the right support network of specialists, family, and friends, and did all that we could [be] leading up to reveal day.”

