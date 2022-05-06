Cardi B’s Kids Look Like Twins in New Side-By-Side Photo With Kulture as a Baby

Ever since Cardi B revealed pictures of her son, Wave, 8 months old, fans have noticed a striking similarity between him and his older sister, Kulture, 3. She recently posted a side-by-side shot of Kulture as a baby compared to Wave, and these two are identical!

Cardi B, who shares these kids with husband, Offset, knows how much her kids look alike. In the comparison photo posted to her Instagram Story, the “No Love” singer wrote, “Lol…YES I know they look just alike.” Baby Kulture is on the left, smiling at the camera with big brown eyes, and Wave is on the right wearing a hoodie and a beanie. Without the name credits above the pictures, there is no way you’d be able to tell the two apart. Wave looks like he was copied and pasted from Kulture — it’s so cute!

Wave recently turned 8 months old, and Cardi B marked the occasion with new pictures of the stylish boy. “BIG WAVE 🌊 BIG 8 MONTHS 🥲😤,” she captioned the photos posted yesterday. In them, Wave is wearing white sneakers, green camo joggers, a yellow shirt, a red bandana coat, a red beanie, and silver necklaces. He is smiling and looking at the camera with his wide brown eyes.

Fans couldn’t get over how much he looks like Kulture. “BABY KULTURES TWIN 😭❤️,” one person wrote. Another said, “Adorable! 😍 Resembles his big sis. 😍” Someone else wrote, “I can’t believe you gave birth to the same baby twice 😍🥺.”

Last week, the rapper posted a family photo, where Kulture and Wave looked just like their Aunt Hennessy. The genes in this family are so strong!

