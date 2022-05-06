Serena Williams Posts Matching Video With Daughter Olympia & Fans Are Begging for a Mommy-And-Me Clothing Line

Mother-daughter relationships are so special, something Serena Williams often opens up about with her daughter Olympia Ohanian, 4, whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian. A few days before Mother’s Day, the athlete posted an adorable video with her mini-me that will definitely make you cry. (And then call your mom.)

In the video, which she posted May 5, Williams is wearing a long-sleeve floral dress and white heels. She walks to the center of the room and grabs Olympia’s hand (after blowing kisses!). The little girl is wearing a matching dress and gold sandals. Williams spins her daughter, and like magic, their outfits change! Now, the duo are wearing identical long-sleeve green dresses with a skirt that flares when Olympia twirls.

Both are wearing black shoes and dancing together to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” He croons, “I found a love for me. Darling, just dive right in. Follow my lead. Well, I found a girl, beautiful and sweet.” Who knew this song could sum up a mother’s love so perfectly?

If you aren’t surrounded by a puddle of tears yet, just read Williams’ caption: “My forever bestie @olympiaohanian.” Aww!

Commenters couldn’t help but notice how adorable their matching outfits are. “Somebody loves their mommy and me outfits 😍😍,” one person wrote. Another said, “Please tell me this is an ad for your new Mommy and Me clothing line.” Someone else said, “I get it!!!! OMG so in love!😍😍😍”

Their dresses are from Ivy City Co, which creates dresses for babies and adults up to size 5x. The company shared Williams’ video, writing: “OUR HERO and dancing queens @serenawilliams @olympiaohanian wearing their Brynley Dresses! 😍😍 Somebody pinch us!! We can’t even begin to explain how special this moment is.”

Williams loves matching and dancing with her daughter. She posted another cute video last month of the two dancing together, then changing to pink pajamas. If she ever does create a clothing line, we’ll be the first in line to add to cart!

