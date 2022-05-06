Ashley Graham is ‘Double Fisting’ As She Breastfeeds Twins

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Twins are double the fun — but triple the work! Ashley Graham is totally rocking the #TwinMom life, though, according to behind-the-scenes pictures she posts on Instagram. The model shares almost 4-month-old twins, Roman and Malachi, as well as 2-year-old Isaac, with husband Justin Ervin. Her most recent picture shows the reality of breastfeeding twins, and your back will hurt just looking at it!

On May 5, Graham shared a picture of her breastfeeding the twin babies. This is not a picture of relaxation.

“Double fisting 😂,” she captioned the photo, which shows her sitting sideways on a bed, leaning over to breastfeed the babies. She also wrote, “(peep the whacky tan lines),” as you can see the marks on her breasts from where they are normally covered.

Her right arm is propping her up, and her left is supporting her breast as one of the twins latches on. Tiny fists reach out to their mama as they drink milk, and Graham looks lovingly down at the twins as they eat. Breastfeeding one baby can be hard — even when you get to recline or lay down — but this back-breaking position while nursing two at once? Definitely impressive! This picture really captures her strength and highlights the unseen challenges moms go through.

Fans loved the photo, with one commenting: “It’s the little fists for me ❤️❤️❤️❤️ too cute.” Another said, “This just makes me feel joy for you. 💛💛💛” Others loved the representation, with one person saying, “Wishing I could have breastfed my own set of twins, but I absolutely love seeing other women tandem feed! You go mama!!”

“Ohh I feel the backache through the photo 😅,” someone else said, and, same. Another said, “Gurrllll I am exhausted with ONE breastfeeding baby! 👏👏❤️”

On her Instagram Story, Graham clarified that she doesn’t always nurse like this. “My normal position for when I tandem feed the boys,” she wrote over a picture of her sitting up in a chair, with each boy in a football position nursing, while propped up on a pillow.

“This took me a solid few weeks of trial/error and lots of tears to latch consistently,” she added. “My doula who is also a lactation consultant was so kind and gentle with me in helping all 3 of us figure out how to do this together.”

At the end, she recommended twin moms use the Z Pillow : “The Z Pillow is a must if you have twins!”

She also shared the sweetest videos of the twins nursing while grabbing each other hands, and OMG! It will melt your heart seeing the precious bond her twins already have with each other.

One fan summed up our feelings about this awesome photo: “This picture is so powerful. The strength of a woman.” We couldn’t agree more.

