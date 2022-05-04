Jessica Simpson Threw an Adorably Elaborate Birthday for Her Daughter & It Featured a Kardashian

Jessica Simpson celebrated her daughter Maxwell’s 10th birthday with plenty of Squishmallows, a tent draped with fairy lights, and a visit from North West. The mom took to Instagram to share snapshots from the day — which looked incredibly fun — and showed Maxwell cuddling with a Squishmallow, more Squishmallow joy, hanging out with North and some drool-worthy pastel-colored donuts.

Simpson revealed that North is one of Maxwell’s best friends in a recent interview with Us Weekly. “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.” The singer added that her husband, Eric Johnson, coached Maxwell and North’s basketball team.

Simpson shared a photo of Maxwell to the grid in honor of her birthday, alongside a sweet, touching Instagram caption. “Maxi can transform anyone’s subconscious random judgements or biased opinions in less than 3 minutes,” she wrote. “It blows my mind on the daily. She is a leader without ego, a bleeding heart that inspires and loves deeply and forever.”

She added: “Even though Maxwell wanted to turn back time to be a kid forever with dreams of Squishmallows covering her bed, she is now double digits, wise behind her years and makes Squishmallows and cuddles effortlessly cool and trend worthy.” Simpson concluded by calling Maxwell her “best friend” and the “perfect 10.”

Not to be outdone, Simpson also threw an equally fun, pastel and colorful party for her daughter Birdie’s third birthday in March. It was Barbie themed and featured a very adorable balloon design.

“I wish everyone of you could hang out with Birdie for 5 minutes so you could belly laugh, listen to her stories because you cannot get a word in (you will be shushed), and feel the abundance of joy her spirit radiates,” Simpson captioned the post. “Not a soul loves life more than Birdie and I am blessed to be her mother!”

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash!