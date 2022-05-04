Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Reported ‘Important Rule’ For Their Kids’ Birthday Is One We Can All Get Behind

When it comes to their kids’ birthdays, Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly big on exclusive family time. Princess Charlotte celebrated turning 7 this week and a source told US Weekly that the royals took off the whole day for her.

“Kate and William have one important rule whenever it’s George, Charlotte and Louis’ birthday – they clear their schedules and avoid any work calls, unless there’s an emergency, to enable them to give their children their undivided attention,” the insider explained.

Charlotte got the day off from school, US Weekly reported, and had two birthday parties. One was with family and reportedly included homemade treats made by the Duchess including — deep breath here — mini pizzas, burgers, sausage rolls, hot dogs, sandwiches and colorful cupcakes. To make things even more delicious, there was also a unicorn rainbow cake. Sweetening the deal were some delightful presents including a scooter, sneakers and a pony. The second party was allegedly with Charlotte’s classmates at Kensington Palace.

Middleton has been known for cooking up a storm for her kids’ birthdays. In a 2020 interview for Mary Berry’s A Berry Royal Christmas, the royal divulged that it’s become an ongoing occurrence that she whips up something tasty for the big day. “I love making the cake,” she said. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

The kids sweetly return the favor. For Mother’s Day last year, Charlotte, George and Louis made their mom a yummy looking cake that featured buttercream frosting and what appears to be a layer of jam. As you can see below, the baking gene clearly runs in the family.

You really can’t beat a joyful family celebration — especially when it includes birthdays, a unicorn cake and the occasional pony.

