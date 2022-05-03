Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Wants to Follow in Her Mom’s Footsteps: ‘I’m Ready for My Closeup’

Watch out, world! Three-year-old Kaavia James is ready to make her Hollywood debut. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter recently posted a video to Instagram (yes, she has her own account, @kaaviajames, and yes, you should follow her) revealing her plans to follow in her famous mom’s footsteps.

“I’m ready for my closeup Ms Demille,” the video was captioned. “Talk to my agent. I can squeeze it in after nap.”

The video features Shady Baby, dressed in a pretty princess dress with white beads in her hair. It’s mashed up with a scene from Disney’s Encanto, featuring Isabella (voiced by Diane Guerrero) singing “What Else Can I Do?”

In the video, Kaavia is swinging on a swing set and singing along. She really gets into her performance, closing her eyes to hit the high notes, dancing, and even wagging her finger at the camera at one point. Get this girl her own tv show already!

“Nailed it” is written over the video. Of course, like everything Kaavia does, it was absolutely perfect. One fan commented: It’s the closing of the eyes & how #Kaavia gets into character. 👏💖😂.” Another said, “Future actress-singer-dancer-athlete-entrepreneur 🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

Someone else compared her to her mom, the recent Cheaper By The Dozen star. “She is her mother’s daughter, that’s for sure! 😂❤️.” And another person said, “So on brand. 👊🏾❤️.”

Kaavia is already the highlight of many of Union’s videos, including one where she defended her daddy and another where she was acting sassy. Yesterday, Kaavia posted a video announcing she will be watching the Met Gala, which was captioned: “I will be judging you all harshly from my Snuggie on the couch. I want you on theme. I want risks. I want GUILDED DREAMS!!!!! I will also drag you for filth for staying on theme, taking risks or serving your wildest guilded dreams. Good luck.”

Kaavia doesn’t need to be in Encanto. She’s already a star!

