Cardi B’s Rare Family Photo Shows Just How Much Her Kids Look Like Their Aunt Hennessy

Cardi B recently posted a rare family photo with almost 8-month-old Wave, and Kulture, 3, along with her husband, Offset, and her model sister, Hennessy Carolina, on Instagram. Fans quickly took notice of the kids’ similarities to their aunt — the resemblance is spot-on!

The rapper posted a carousel of pictures on April 30, featuring Hennessy holding Wave on the left, with Offset in the middle and Kulture and Cardi B on the right. Everyone is wearing shiny, layered necklaces (even the baby!).

In the first picture, Kulture smiles sweetly at the camera. By the third, she has wide eyes and a head tilt that is identical to Hennessy’s. The sass is so real! As for Wave, he’s looking down in the first two pics, admiring Hennessy’s bracelets and staring at his feet. In the fourth, he’s rubbing his eyes and is the most precious, sleepy baby.

Cardi B captioned the photos, “My charms 🍀.”

Fans couldn’t get over how much the kids looked like their aunt.

One fan said, “The kids look so much like Henny!” Another said, “You’d swear it’s Hennessey’s kids …yoh the resemblance.”

Some people thought Kulture looked just like Hennessy. “Kulture is Hennessy Twin 😩❤️” wrote one. “Kulture and Henny definitely gives Cancer and Capricorn energy,” said another fan. “Pure greatness love to see auntie’s living it up.”

Others thought baby Wave looked more like his aunt. One person said, “The baby is the spitting image of her sister.”

In Nov. 2017, Cardi B revealed on The Wendy Williams Show that her sister actually influenced her stage name. “My sister’s name is Hennessy,” Cardi B, whose birth name is Belcalis Almanzar, said, per People. “So everybody used to be like ‘Bacardi’ to me. Then I shortened it to Cardi B. The ‘B’ stands for whatever, depending on the day…beautiful or bully,” she said, referring to the iconic rum and spirits brand. “No one calls me Belcalis except for my family, my mother and my daddy,” she added.

Cardi B and Offset, who also is dad to Jordan, 12, with Justine Watson, Kody, 7, with Oriel Jamie, and Kalea, 7, with Shya L’Amour, have been pretty private about their kids. In fact, they only recently revealed Wave’s unique name.

These sweet family photos are giving us all the feels. One thing’s for sure: Kulture and Wave are lucky to look like either one of those amazing women!

