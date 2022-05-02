Pete Davidson Might Be Paying Tribute to Kim Kardashian’s Kids with This Intimate Gesture

Pete Davidson may have paid a very sweet (and very permanent!) homage to Kim Kardashian’s children. While leaving his stand up show last Friday, the comedian was spotted with a tattoo with the letters KNSCP — and fans are speculating that it stands for Kim, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The letters are small, located on his neck and we have zero confirmation that this is the actual meaning behind them but the evidence is pretty damning. You can see the photos HERE.

It would only be fitting that Davidson is paying tribute to Kardashian’s kids through ink. The Saturday Night Live star already has a few tattoos dedicated to the reality star. When Kardashian appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show in March, she revealed that Davidson has a tat above his collarbone that reads: “My girl is a lawyer” — a reference to her passing the baby bar last year. He also has her name branded on his chest.

“Because he wanted to do something that was really different,” Kardashian explained. “‘Cause like, K, first tattoo he got, I was like, ‘oh, that’s so cute, thank you, oh my God,’ but you know, second, whatever, I’m like, ‘oh, that’s so cute.’ But like, that’s what tattoo people do, right, like they get tattoos of what’s going on in their life.”

So, why the branding? Kardashian explained that Davidson wanted something even more permanent than a tattoo. “I just think he was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t, you know, get rid of my tattoos,” she said. “Because he’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats, so he’s like, ‘I don’t wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it, and I just want it like there, as like a scar on me.'”

To each their own! People have lots and lots of ways of showing their love and it’s great that these two have found what works for them.

