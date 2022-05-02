These Photos of Jennifer Garner Hanging With Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter are Blended Family Perfection

The Affleck/Garner/Lopez family is officially blended — and we’ve got photo evidence to prove it. The whole family was spotted attending a school event, with Lopez and Affleck hand-in-hand and Garner hanging out with Emme, Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter.

Hollywood Life reported on the sweet moment and noted that, at one point, Affleck and Garner’s 16-year-old daughter Violet was spotted putting an arm around Emme. You can see all the cute photos here.

It looks like the whole family has already begun to establish a strong, solid bond. A source told Life & Style that Lopez and Affleck “make sure all the children have a say in family outings so that no one feels excluded.” The insider added: “Ben’s kids, especially Seraphina and Samuel, get on with J. Lo’s twins, Emme and Max. They’re all super close.” Favorite group jaunts allegedly include theme parks, museums, bowling and burger runs.

The blended ensemble have also been spotted enjoying a magic show and seeing Hamilton together. “Jennifer has made a big effort to get to know Ben’s kids and welcome them into her home and her life,” an insider explained to E! “They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond.”

There also seems to be positive feelings brewing between Garner and Affleck. Back in 2016, after the couple divorced, she noted that she wouldn’t get her dream of dancing with Affleck at her daughter’s wedding.

These days, she has a very different perspective. “When our kids get married, we’ll dance, I know that now,” Garner told The Hollywood Reporter last year. “We’ll boogaloo and have a great time. I don’t worry about that anymore.”

It’s no easy feat bringing two families together but we couldn’t be more impressed by how well this whole group is doing it.

From Illusia to Zillion, here are a few of the most unique celebrity baby names.