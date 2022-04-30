This TikTok-Viral Sippy Cup Catcher Eliminates Potential Messes & Is Only $12 On Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We knew when having children that messes were inevitable. But thanks to TikTok, we realize that while they may be inevitable, we can find ways to make them less disastrous. This time, we’re loving this cup catcher that’ll eliminate messes our fussy kids might make while drinking.

Back in March 2021, a TikTok account by the tag name of @cherishandfavor uploaded a video of an Amazon Must-Have that parents will love. In the video, she shows her followers this cup catcher that drastically reduces messes when children drink. She shows how to attach one side of the cup catcher to any bottle she has for her toddler and attached the other side to her carrier. Then she showed how even if her kid knocks it over, it won’t fall to the ground.

You can watch the full TikTok HERE, and snag the $12 tool on Amazon.

The Brilli Baby Cup Catcher

is a safety tether that both keeps your kid’s cup close to them and eliminates potential messes. Both easy to clean and dishwasher-safe, this recyclable tool can fit on virtually any cup or toy.

Using is very easy, like the TikTok showed. All you have to do is attach the one circular side to your cup and the other to any apparatus for no-mess fun! It’s no wonder it’s become a staple in so many households, garnering 4.4 stars on Amazon.

One of the top reviews said that it was perfect for their stroller and car, saying, “I purchased this for my daughter to use on the stroller so my grandson didn’t constantly “lose” his cup as they walked. She loves it and it works perfectly! It stretches nicely to go around the cup and is easy on/off. The length allows the cup to remain off the ground and can easily be retrieved.”

Another review added that people should buy these for every new parent you know, saying, “We have three- one for the stroller, one for the high chair, and another extra just in case. The perfect solution for the cup-yeeting toddler.”

