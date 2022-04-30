Vanessa Bryant’s Artistic Tribute to Late Daughter Gianna Honors What Would’ve Been Her Sweet Sixteen

Vanessa Bryant will not let Kobe and Gianna Bryant be forgotten. For what would’ve been Gianna’s 16th birthday, Vanessa is letting the world see a piece of artwork that truly embodies her baby girl.

On April 29, Vanessa posted a few photos in honor of her late daughter Gianna or “Gigi,” on her Instagram. She posted the tear-jerking photos with the caption, “I’m so happy with the way these Mambacita shoes came out in honor of my daughter, Gigi. Thank you @nike #Mambacita #2 #Forever #BabyGirl ❤️ #16 #SweetSixteen #5106 ❤️ #PlayGigisWay I love you Gigi! ❤️”

As we see in the first photo, Vanessa commissioned an art piece in honor of her late daughter. The piece is of the new Nike shoes in the shape of angel wings, to both show off her little angel and her angel’s love for basketball.

We also see the reason behind the new shoe drop, with Vanessa explaining that this is an homage to Gianna on what would be her Sweet 16th birthday. We get a few more glimpses of the shoes and the packaging.

Per Vanessa and Nike, the Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet 16 shoes are a symbol that honors both Kobe and Gigi’s legacy. The shoes will first be launched to exclusive members on May 1st in honor of her birthday.

Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant have quite a few beautiful daughters named Natalia, 19, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2. Kobe and Gianna tragically passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash. Since then, Vanessa has bravely kept their names and legacy alive with photos, stories, and partnerships with Nike.

In a previous interview with People, Bryant said that Kobe and Gianna, along with her three daughters, motivate her to keep going. “I guess the best way to describe it is that Kobe and Gigi motivate me to keep going. They inspire me to try harder and be better every day. Their love is unconditional and they motivate me in so many different ways.”