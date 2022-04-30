Michelle Branch Posts Rare No-Makeup Selfie With Newborn Daughter Willie Showing Their ‘Nap Life’

Despite Michelle Branch staying low-key over the years, she lets fans catch glimpses of her growing newborn daughter Willie. Her newest post on Instagram is not only a rare mother-daughter snapshot but also a rare no-makeup selfie that shows a birthmark many aren’t aware of.

On April 28, Branch posted an adorable mother-daughter selfie with Willie on her Instagram. She posted the photo with the simple caption, “Nap life.”

In the photo, we see a wide-eyed Willie staring at the camera, looking as adorable as can be in her floral pajamas while she lays next to her mama. Mama Branch is looking gorgeous in this bare-faced selfie that shows off her rarely-seen birthmark under her eye. We love these little moments she posts to her social media, and we adore how much the two look alike already!

The “Everywhere” singer has one daughter named Owen Isabelle, 16, with ex-husband Teddy Landau. Along with that, she has two children with husband Patrick Carney named Rhys James, 3, and a newborn rainbow baby Willie Jacquet. Willie was born on Feb. 2nd, 2022, and has been growing so much already within the past two months!

In a previous Instagram post, she detailed how in late 2020; she experienced her first miscarriage. She said, “And to further twist a dagger in my heart; I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf***er!)” But, she talked about how she kept her head up throughout and how her family has been over the moon since Willie came into their lives.

The Grammy-winning songstress looks so happy with her tight-knit family and we can’t wait for more family photos to come.

