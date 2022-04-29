Kim Kardashian Posts Adorable Cousins Picture & OMG They Look So Much Alike

Just like their famous parents, the Kardashian/Thompson/West/Webster kids all look so much alike. Kim Kardashian posted two photos on Instagram today of some of the youngest kids, and their similarities are uncanny!

“Babies,” Kim captioned the pictures. The cousins are all smiling as they sit on a bench, all lined up, near a firepit outside.

Four-year-old True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter, is sitting on the left. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster, 4, is sitting next to her. Chicago West, 4, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, is next. Then is Dream Kardashian, 5, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter. Psalm West, the almost 3-year-old son of Kim and Kanye, is all the way on the right.

The kids are all dressed fabulously (would you expect anything less?). True is in a short black dress and Stormi is wearing black leather pants and a white sweater. Chi is dressed in hot pink with blue cowboy boots, and Dream is also wearing a silky pink shirt, paired with a black skirt. Psalm is wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants, and sneakers. All four girls have their hair up in two matching buns.

The second picture also includes a shot of Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the family and self-proclaimed “Lovey” to her grandkids.

Serena Williams commented on the post, writing, “My babies!!!!!” Many others commented red heart and heart-eyes emojis. Seeing all these cousins together is just so cute! We can only imagine how hard it was to get them all to sit still for the photo.

Kim was recently under fire for Photoshopping a picture of True’s face on Stormi’s body, which she posted in December.

“OK OK sooooo you know I am all about my aesthetic!” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story, per Page Six. “And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn’t it so cute and well planned out!” She added, “The original [Disneyland] pics were Stormi! However I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said 😭 she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn’t going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly.”

Her picture posted today doesn’t appear to have any face swaps, luckily. It’s just pure cuteness!

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash!