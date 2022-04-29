This Throwback Photo of Princess Diana as a Kid Proves Even the Royals Can’t Escape the ‘Terrible Twos’

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer, otherwise known as the 9th Earl Spencer, posted a sweet family photo that was snapped back in 1966. Charles shared the picture on Instagram, which features a five-year-old Diana sitting in a toy car alongside her 11-year-old sister Sarah and 9-year-old sister Jane. The Earl, who was two at the time, can be seen determinedly dumping sand onto said car.

“A snapshot of family life in 1966,” he wrote as the caption. “#terribletwos.” See the adorable picture here.

Charles doesn’t often post photos of his family so this vintage clipping is a rare gem. Last year, he offered a candid snapshot of himself with Diana at the beach, alongside the caption: “Some bonds go back a very long way.”

The Earl has spoken openly and touchingly about Diana in interviews, showing just how close the siblings were. On what would have been the princess’s 60th birthday, Charles appeared on Good Morning Britain and shared that he regularly visits her gravestone. “Every landmark day, such as birthday, Mother’s Day, I always take flowers,” he said, per PEOPLE. “I do go a lot, and it’s an oasis of calm, and it’s a lovely place to go.”

He added that the milestone birthday offers an opportunity to honor his sister. “I remember my father always used to talk about the day Diana was born, 1st July 1961, and it was a sweltering hot day and this wonderful daughter appeared,” Charles said. “It’s so funny to be of an age now where your slightly older sister’s 60. It will be an emotional day, but it will be a tribute to a much missed and much loved sister, mother, etc.”

When it comes to his very famous family, Charles doesn’t pay much attention to the hubbub that surrounds them. The Earl was asked about some gossip that was being stirred up around Prince Harry’s daughter’s name (there were apparently false claims that the Queen hadn’t approved it) and he had a simple, straightforward answer.

“When I look at all these newspapers going berserk again and I’ve always found it so hard, I think it’s because I’m not very imaginative, but I always see things in term of family,” he said on ITV‘s Lorraine last year. “And I remember when I was a boy and Diana became Princess of Wales, I just sort of ploughed along on the same path. You separate the media personality from the real person who’s a member of your family, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day.”

