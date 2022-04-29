This DIY Bracelet Kit is So Nostalgic — & Over 50% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready for a throwback jewelry set that your kids will love and that delivers all the nostalgic feels. The Just My Style ABC beads combines creativity and fashion, with 40+ colorful, playful bracelet designs that allow the user to spell out any word they’d like — whether it’s their own name or an ode to their BFF.

The kicker? This #1 bestseller is more than 50% off on Amazon right now.

The handy kit includes 216 alphabet beads, 10 star beads, 84 alphabet charms and much more. Easy-to-follow instructions for the bracelet making process are included and it’s the perfect activity for sleepovers, solo hang time or some parent/kid bonding (because you know you kinda miss the days of DIY jewelry). Plus, it encourages kids to work on their spelling — in a very fun, low-key way.

Customers are raving about this kit , which pulled in tons of glowing reviews on Amazon. “We bought several of these for Tween & Teen girl gifts for Christmas. The girls LOVED them so much that we bought 5 more to give to Toys for Tots!” one shopper wrote. “This set has a tremendous amount of beads and kept the girls busy designing bracelets for themselves + friends.”

Another added: “I’m not sure who loves this gift more – my 6 year old granddaughter, the recipient, or her mother, my daughter. Not only can they craft together, but my daughter can get so much work done while her daughter sits quietly nearby making jewelry!”

There are a few other colorful beading options from Just My Style, including Emoticon Messages, which allows kids to use emojis, letters and symbols to express themselves, and Make & Believe, a vibrant set of beads that can be turned into rings, bracelets and headbands.

Happy beading! You’ve got so many 90’s style friendship bracelets coming your way.

