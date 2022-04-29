Rihanna’s Latest Pregnancy Photos Are Calling Attention to a Very Common Pregnancy Condition

Rihanna’s stylish maternity looks are stunning, innovative and — as it turns out — very educational. Twitter has been discussing the dark line on the mom-to-be’s belly which is actually a very common pregnancy condition called Linea Nigra.

According to the American Pregnancy Association, Linea Nigra runs from your naval to your pubic bone. It typically develops around the fifth month of pregnancy and is about ¼ to ½ inch wide.

It’s possible that the line has always existed on your belly, APA noted, but was so light that it went unnoticed. There’s no concrete cause of Linea Nigra, though changing hormones may be a contributing factor. “Most pregnant women notice darker patches of skin on their face, especially women who already have dark hair or skin,” Healthline explained. “These patches of skin are called the ‘mask of pregnancy.’ You may also notice other areas of your body getting darker, like your nipples. If you have any scars, they might become more noticeable. Freckles and birthmarks may become more obvious, too.”

Rihanna’s pregnancy style has showcased her Linea Nigra and growing baby bump in the chicest of ways — from a billowing Marc Jacobs coat and Fenty briefs for a Vogue photoshoot to a night out in a bright pink bralette by Bottega Veneta.

The singer has opened up about her much-discussed pregnancy style and has a simple, inspiring reason for her fashion choices. “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Rihanna’s pregnancy style isn’t just for herself. It’s also a fierce statement on behalf of women everywhere. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she said. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

