Kylie Jenner Posts ‘Special Throwback’ Picture with Stormi & It’s So Sweet

Kylie Jenner is feeling nostalgic, according to her latest Instagram post. And it’s no wonder — with The Kardashians now airing weekly on Hulu, she’s getting a chance to remember being pregnant with her baby boy, who is now almost 3 months old. The picture she shared from this special time is so sweet!

For Throwback Thursday yesterday, Jenner posted a memory captioned “a special throwback 💗.” In the photo, her 4-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with Travis Scott, is standing in front of her, kissing her mom’s tummy. The love between the siblings was already so real.

The photo was taken in a kitchen, and it features Jenner wearing a long pink trench coat over red leggings and a matching red sports bra, complete with fuzzy green slippers. The Kylie Cosmetics founder looks like she’s enjoying comfy pregnancy bliss in sheer style, as only a Kardashian/Jenner can. There’s also a gorgeous pink cake in the background.

The post, which has over 7.8 million likes, filled with comments quickly. One person wrote, “This 🔥” and another said, “So cute 💕💕💕.”

Jenner’s son was named Wolf when he was born in February, but her and Scott quickly decided to change his name. In March, Jenner said on Instagram, “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

Also in March, Jenner opened up about her postpartum struggles with her son. She said, “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she said.

Pregnancy can go by so quickly and looking back at photos is a great way to re-live that time. We can’t wait to see Stormi and her baby brother’s bond continue to grow!

