Olivia Munn is a champion for new-mom transparency. The actress, who shares son Malcolm with boyfriend John Mulaney, has documented her journey as a new mom for the past five months on Instagram — tackling topics like breastfeeding struggles, postpartum body changes and the emotional ups and downs that arise after pregnancy. Munn just shared the most adorable father-son photos of Malcolm with Mulaney on Instagram, and a lot of celebs weighed in on the photos to share their thoughts about the heartwarming series of snaps.

The first photo shows Mulaney holding their son on his lap (who is wearing the cutest tie-dye sweatsuit we’ve ever seen, by the way). The two are looking equally skeptical of a plush giraffe in a shirt that Munn is holding. “A giraffe wearing a shirt was really confusing for these two,” Munn wrote in her caption. The next picture in the Instagram carousel is a close-up of the same photo, showcasing Malcolm’s baby blue eyes staring at the stuffed animal. One more scroll reveals the final photo — baby Malcolm’s hand resting on top of Mulaney’s. “But also 😍😍😍😍 the last pic,” Munn added.

Celebrity friends of the couple had a lot to say about this impromptu family photo shoot. Journalist Lisa Ling noted the similarity between Malcolm and his parent in the photos. “Whoa. I totally see your face in him,” she commented. Actress Angela Kinsey sent a simple pair of emojis that perfectly encapsulates all of our feels: “😭❤️.” Mulaney himself commented on the trio of photos in a response to Munn’s Instagram caption. “We weren’t confused,” he wrote. “We were just surprised.”

It looks like Munn and Mulaney’s little family already has a fan club, and we’re happy to be a part of it.

