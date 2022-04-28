Ant Anstead Files For Full Custody of Son Hudson Weeks After Ex Christina Hall Remarries

Ant Anstead has made a big legal move. The TV presenter decided to file for full custody of the couple’s two-year-old son Hudson London, according to PEOPLE. This is a significant leap from an agreement made last July, when the two were granted joint legal and physical custody of Hudson.

TMZ reported that they obtained documents Anstead filed which alleged Hall spent “9 full days each month” with Hudson over the last 20 months. Anstead reported that, after spending time with Hall, Hudson came back with a bad sunburn that left him crying in pain. Anstead claims that Hall responded via text: ” … it didn’t feel hot. Give him some Tylenol im sure it will be better tomorrow.”

Anstead also alleged that Hall returned their son to him without giving a heads up that her family had COVID. “At the time my partner [Renée Zellweger] was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause,” he said.

The news broke weeks after TMZ announced that Hall married her boyfriend Joshua Hall in a “low-key” celebration. The couple has previously maintained an amicable, united front when discussing their son with the press. “There’s never been a scenario where I’ve asked for him and not had him and vice versa,” Anstead told PEOPLE in 2021. That same year, Hall said to the outlet: “The kids come first for all of us. That’s how it will always be.”

Hall announced the divorce on Instagram, after two years of marriage. “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.” Anstead struck a noticeably different tone in his Instagram post, which seemed to insinuate that he wanted to stay together.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he captioned a photo of the couple. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

These are some of the reality-TV alumnae we love to follow as they tackle motherhood.