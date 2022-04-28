Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, never disappoint when it comes to sharing incredibly cute content of their daughter — Sterling, 1 — who is pretty much a real-life baby doll. Although Sterling’s go-to hairstyle is usually an adorable big bow on top of her short, golden locks, Brittany just shared a brand new, never-before-seen hairdo on Sterling to her Apr. 27 Instagram Stories and it is seriously too cute.

Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes ’ Instagram Story Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram Story

“We got a cute pony now,” Brittany captioned the photo beside a heart-eyed emoji. As if Sterling isn’t looking grown up enough after celebrating her first birthday on Feb. 20, the 1-year-old is serving big-girl vibes with hair that’s long enough to throw up in a sweet, mini ponytail! In the snap Brittany captured, Sterling is smiling and lounging on a pile of pillows — donning a pale pink, polka-dotted onesie. For plenty of moms, it’s a really big deal when your daughter’s hair finally becomes ponytail-length, so we’re excited to see Sterling sport the cute new hairstyle.

Adding to the list of celeb daughters who look just like their famous moms, Sterling is basically Brittany’s mini-me. But that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of cuteness when it comes to the bond Sterling and her NFL dad share, either — for example, the time Patrick wore her in a baby carrier and left all of our hearts simultaneously melting.

Whether they’re documenting a family trip to a baseball game or sharing throwbacks of their recent extravagant Hawaii wedding, we’ll be patiently waiting for more Sterling cuteness featuring her brand new pony.

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash!