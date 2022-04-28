Tom Brady shocked fans when he retired from the NFL in Feb. 2022, then quickly announced his return less than two months later in March. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and father of three initially made the decision to retire so he could spend more time with his children — Benjamin Rein, 12 and Vivian Lake, 9, who he shares with wife Gisele Bündchen, and son John “Jack” Edward, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan. Even though he’s back on the field, Brady is making it clear that he’s still trying to live up to the same high standard his own father set for him when it comes to being a dad.

In the Apr. 26 episode of Brady’s ESPN+ series, Man In The Arena: Tom Brady, the seven-time super bowl champ got pretty emotional when he reflected on the relationship he has with his father, Tom Brady Sr. — and admitted he didn’t find himself to be as good of a dad. “I’ve got a family,” Brady said while fighting back tears. “I’m a dad to some amazing children. When I think about being a dad, I think about him because of what my dad meant to me, and I know I’m not as good a dad to my kids that my dad’s been to me.”

As moms and dads, we’ve all been there at some point— feeling like we don’t stack up to our own parents, or experiencing that inevitable mom or dad guilt in general about the job we are doing. The father of three broke down a little more, and also noted how he looks to his own children for guidance as he parents them. “And I use them as my example as to how to keep a family together, and to care and to support and to love.”

For what it’s worth, it seems like he’s doing a great job raising his kids — on and off the field.

