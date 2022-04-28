Watertown School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Danielson confirmed what happened in a statement, per Dakota News Now. ”We did have a faculty member at the high school hand out a letter to four different students. That letter did discuss the students’ gender identity,” he said “Our response up until this point is has been that the school district does not support those actions by the faculty member. We do not support discrimination of any kind for our students. We want to make sure that we create a safe learning environment for every child that comes through our doors.”