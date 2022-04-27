Princess Diana Diffuses a Tantrum While Playing With Her Boys in a Resurfaced Video – & It’s Peak Mom Goals

Brace yourself for some truly adorable vintage footage of Princess Diana playing with Prince William and Prince Harry. The video, shot in 1986, features the family at a playground and includes William pushing Harry on a swing, William going down a slide and Diana overseeing all the activities.

One of the highlights happens towards the end, when Prince William refuses to leave the playground — a classic kid move that almost every parent has dealt with. Diana holds her other son in her arms and breezily says, “Alright, Harry will have all the fun then.” That subtle, brilliant move immediately springs William into action and he runs towards the two.

This clip is just one of a handful of footage that show Diana caring for her sons. In the equally adorable video compilation below, we see some of Prince William’s sweet moments growing up, including Diana taking him to his first day of school and a family outing at the park. There’s also a moment that involves William profusely waving at cameras that really warrants a watch.

Both Prince William and Prince Harry have spoken with such love and affection when asked about their memories of their mother. William was 15 when his mom died, and Harry was 12. During an interview last year, The Times reported that William talked about the sing alongs he used to have with his mom in the car.

“One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I to this day still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s ‘The Best,’” he said “Because sitting in the back seat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment … my mother, she’d be driving along singing at the top of her voice. We’d even get the policeman [security] in the car: he’d occasionally be singing along as well. We’d be singing and listening to the music right the way up to the gates at school where they dropped you off.”

Harry also shared some sweet words about Diana and her ongoing role in his life, during an interview with Hoda Kotb this month. He told The Today Show host that his mom has been watching over himself and William.

“It’s almost as though she’s done her bit with with my brother and now she’s very much back to helping me,” Prince Harry said. “Got him set up, now she’s helping me set up. That’s what it feels like, you know? He’s his kids. I’ve got my kids. You know, circumstances are obviously different. But I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now.”

