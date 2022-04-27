Megan Fox Got Very Candid About The Mom Guilt She Deals With & It’s Incredibly Relatable

Megan Fox had some very real, very honest things to say about motherhood in her recent interview with Glamour. Fox is mom to three kids — Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5 — and opened up about the challenges of juggling parenting with acting jobs.

The actress explained that it’s difficult to travel for long periods of time when her kids are back home. “I cry often, every new moon usually,” she said. “I get in the bath and cry a lot about it, because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way. They are my DNA.”

Fox added that it’s difficult to feel like she’s “not doing a good enough job” — especially because she’s separated from their father Brian Austin Green, which means she can only see them half the time.

“That just is what it is,” she added. “And in some ways that allows me to have moments for myself, where I can live my life as me, not just always being someone’s mother and that’s nice, but you always struggle with the guilt, kind of feeling like, ‘I haven’t done enough’.”

In many, many ways, it seems clear to us that Fox is doing enough. The mom told Glamour that her son Noah started wearing dresses when he was two and she celebrated his journey by buying books that lovingly discuss the full spectrum of identities.

“Some of the books are written by transgender children,” she said. “Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”

Motherhood is incredibly challenging and mom guilt is so real but it sounds like Fox is offering her kids so much love, support and acceptance.

