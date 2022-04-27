Kate Middleton Was Spotted Doing Some More Regular Mom Things — & This Time It Involved Ice Cream

Kate Middleton had a busy couple of days in the best possible way. The royal was spotted hanging out with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, playing tennis and enjoying some ice cream. Hello! reported on the tennis day, after an onlooker saw Middleton and her three kids at the Hurlingham, a private London sports club that borders the River Thames.

Middleton was reportedly dressed in sporty attire, donning a tennis skirt and navy blazer. The royal is a regular at the club, according to The Daily Mail, with reports that she’s becoming “good minor athlete” with a “nice top spin.”

The family outing got even sweeter when Middleton picked up Mr. Whippy ice cream cones with Princess Charlotte and Prince George. The Daily Mail reported that the trio enjoyed their treats in a local London park and took in some sunshine.

When it comes to hang time with the kids, sources say that Middleton tries to keep life as down-to-earth as possible which, understandably, is no easy feat. “She wants to emulate her upbringing, living in the countryside with a close-knit family,” a friend of the royal told PEOPLE in 2019. “She desperately wants that normality for her own kids.”

So, how does the royal family go about doing that? Ice cream and tennis aside, Prince William has been known for going on walks in the park with Prince Louis and dropping Princess Charlotte off for a pizza party. “It’s the perfect little family unit and she’s an amazing mum, so hands-on and involved with everything,” another friend added.

A source concurred, saying that Middleton is an “adoring mother.” “She is contributing publicly in the way we would want her to,” the source said. “You see it more and more. The young student has turned into our future Queen.”

