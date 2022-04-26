Kim Kardashian Takes Mommy-And-Me Matching to a New Level With All Four of Her Kids

When it comes to fashion, Kim Kardashian knows how to get your attention. In March, she posted bikini pics on a motorcycle and wore caution tape at the Balenciaga fashion show in Paris to show support for Ukraine. But her latest Instagram selfie shows her fashion influence extends to all four kids — and it’s so freakin’ cute.

Kardashian proved mommy-and-me matching knows no bounds in a picture posted Monday, where she is wearing matching Easter pajamas with daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

“Easter with my bb’s 🐣🐰🥚💛,” she captioned the photo.

Her kids look like models in this adorable picture. Kardashian sits on the couch, posing with her classic pout, while North sits on her lap holding Psalm. Chicago is cuddled up next to her mom, while Saint is cheesing while laying across the top of the couch in the back.

“OMG the matching jams!!!!” one person commented. Another wrote, “Some of the most beautiful kids ever 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

The pajamas were from The Tot, which makes matching pajamas for babies, toddlers, and big kids in a variety of patterns, including some that are parent-sized. The Easter Chicks set that Kardashian and her kids wore are just one example of the cute pajamas.

Kardashian’s post was actually a carousel of photos, from the family’s extravagant Easter celebration. It also included photos of Kris Jenner posing with some of her grandkids, as well as photo of the kids breaking open their huge chocolate eggs.

But the sweetest thing about Easter was definitely the twinning (quintuplet-ing?) pajamas. Impressed is an understatement!

These celeb parents know how to throw an epic birthday bash!