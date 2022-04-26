Reddit is rallying around a poster who took to AITA with a frustrating work-related quandary. Here’s how it all went down. The Reddit user works as a nanny and gave a heads up to their boss seven months ago that they would be attending their sister’s wedding for a weekend.

“I nanny two amazing kids who are 6 and 8. This is the first time I have ever asked to have some time off. My boss has always been like ‘Oh yeah sure! Sounds like a beautiful wedding,'” the user wrote. “However I got a text 2 hours ago saying she really needed me this weekend and she couldn’t find anyone else.”

The user responded with a quick apology, but added that it wasn’t possible to miss this important family wedding. That did not go over well. “Boss woman went off the deep end and said that if I didn’t show up to watch her kids this weekend that I won’t have a job come Monday,” the Reddit user wrote.

“I replied with this exactly. ‘______ I’m so sorry that you are having a hard time looking for someone to cover, I can reach out to a few nanny friends I have and see if any of them would like to pick it up,” the Reddit user said. “This is a once in a life time moment for my sister and if it means I will lose my job then sadly I will have to accept that. I love this job and your kids and I hope we can work something out. I think it would devastate _____ and _____. But you do what you need and I will accept that.”

In turn, the boss said that the nanny was “abandoning” her kids. This whole situation is particularly difficult, the Reddit user wrote, because they don’t want a new job and get along so well with the children.

“My mom told me I was an a**hole for so quickly accepting that I might get fired and told me that work just sucks sometimes and you have to suck it up,” the Reddit user concluded. “Mom says I should be an adult and just miss my sister’s wedding… idk should I? Am I really that big of an AH for saying no?”

Hard no, Reddit quickly responded.

“This woman must have a lot of backup options for childcare if she can so casually threaten your job like that and talk to you in that way,” one person wrote. “She must be used to getting her way to do such a 180 on you like that. You can be the one to teach her this valuable lesson about valuing an employee nice enough to give extensive notice in advance when they won’t be able to be on the job.”

Another added: “Who knows, this could be a great opportunity for a better paying and more appreciative/professional employer(s). It sucks that the children are going to be the ones who truly have to deal with your departure but that is not on you, it is on the mother.”

Others suspected that the threat was just a way to scare the nanny. “If you give in on this she will not respect your time ever,” a Reddit user commented. “Do you really think she’s going to find a new nanny by Monday? No chance, it’s an empty threat … and if it’s not you don’t need to work for that kind of a monster.”

And then there was the piece of advice that got more than 11,000 upvotes: “Your mom’s right. Sometimes life sucks and you have to suck it up,” a user wrote. “That is sound advice – for your boss. Her weekend plans cannot trump her children. If she can’t find coverage, she has to take care of them herself. That sucks, but she has to suck it up.”

Childbirth is nothing like in the movies, as these beautiful photos show.