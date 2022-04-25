Ashley Graham Posted a Stunning, Filter-Free Photo Celebrating Her Postpartum Body

Ashley Graham continues to celebrate her postpartum body in the best possible ways. The model and TV presenter posted a gorgeous selfie of herself, alongside zoomed in shots of her stomach that highlighted glorious stretch marks.

“Hi, new tummy. We’ve been through a lot,” she wrote, alongside the photo. “Thank you. #3monthspostpartum.” Now that’s the kind of Instagram content we really love to see.

Graham, who gave birth to her twin boys Malachi and Roman in January, has been sharing her motherhood journey through candid Instagram photos — capturing the beauty and messiness of being a new mom. She’s shared intimate breastfeeding pictures, pumping snapshots and — of course — lots and lots of coffee. “My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things,” Graham wrote on Instagram after the twins were born. “This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it. still can’t believe I have 3 children 🤯 can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon ❤️.”

This isn’t the first time that Graham has served up Instagram realness. After the model gave birth to her first son Isaac in 2020, she offered tons of inspiring takeaways about her body. Graham posted a YouTube video encouraging moms to support other moms and offered these very important words: “I don’t need to achieve a “post-partum goal weight, that’s some BS.”

She also told PEOPLE that she’s happy to showcase her stretch marks — especially if it means helping other women. “A lot of women I speak to have image issues, body issues around confidence,” she said. “I want them to understand that we all have things that society has told us to cover up and why do we need to do that? So here I am with mine out and about and proud.”

Graham added: “Yes. I look good. I feel good. This is my new mom bod.”

