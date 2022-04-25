Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How Daughter Apple Got Her Unique Name

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed the simple, sweet reason she named her daughter Apple. The actress and Goop founder responded to a fan on Instagram, who asked for the name’s origin story.

“Her dad [Chris Martin] came up with the name and I fell in love with it,” Paltrow wrote, per PEOPLE. “I thought it was original and cool. I can’t imagine her being called anything else!”

Apple Martin is 17 and, as you can see from the photo above, a spitting image of her mom. Paltrow has been known to post loving Instagram tributes in an honor of her daughter, sharing candid snapshots and heartwarming captions.

“Can it be? 17 today?? My sweetest girl… YOU ARE MY LIFE! You make me belly laugh every day,” the actress wrote on Apple’s last birthday. “You are brilliant and hardworking. You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much. I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age. You are so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can’t believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel.”

She also offered a sweet tribute to Apple on International Women’s Day last month, posting a cute picture of the two FaceTiming. “This woman gives me hope for the future of sisterhood, and for the future of our planet,” Paltrow captioned the photo. “And this woman has made me the woman I am today more than anyone else.”

If you want even more sweet moments between Paltrow and Apple, the two filmed a rare video together in 2020 to promote a Goop product. Bonus points — the segment also featured Paltrow’s mom, Blythe Danner, and includes three wonderful minutes of family bonding, picture-taking and joke cracking. We’ll happily take all the Paltrow/Danner/Martin moments we can get get.

