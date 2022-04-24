Vanessa Bryant Is All Heart-Eyes When Honoring Eldest Daughter Natalia In A Stunning Instagram Post

Vanessa Bryant is showing the world how proud she is of her talented and breathtaking daughter Natalia Bryant in a sweet Instagram post. On April 22, Vanessa posted a snapshot of her eldest daughter Natalia with the simple caption, “😘😍🥰 @nataliabryant.”

You can see the sweet and beautiful photo HERE.

In the jaw-dropping and gorgeous photo, we see Natalia looking like a goddess, showing off her sleek hair and glamorous makeup. This pic is from Natalia’s Instagram, where she showed her fans how stunning she looked at an event for Burberry.

Natalia posted a series of photos on her Instagram as well, showing her makeup and full outfit. She posted the snapshots with the caption, “Thank you so much for having me last night @burberry @riccardotisci17 💗.”

You can see Natalia’s photos HERE.

Vanessa has a unique and strong bond with each of her daughters, with her and Natalia’s bond being one of the most touching. With every Instagram post, we get another glimpse of their loving relationship and we can’t get enough of it. (Plus, their sparkling mother-daughter ensembles at the Baby2Baby Gala are still living in our heads daily!)

Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant have quite a few beautiful daughters named Natalia, 19, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2. Kobe and Gianna tragically passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash. Since then, Vanessa has bravely kept their names and legacy alive with photos, stories, and partnerships.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

