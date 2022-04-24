Brittany & Patrick Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Skye Looks So Big In This Adorable Photo

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling Skye is already looking so grown up! We’ve loved every update they’ve posted, and this one on Brittany’s Instagram story may be one of our favorites.

On April 23, Brittany posted a snapshot of her and Patrick’s daughter Sterling, looking as adorable as can be. Brittany posted the photo of Sterling to her Instagram story with no caption. (No caption was needed, look how sweet the photo is!)

In the photo, we see Brittany holding Sterling, who’s rocking a big pink bow, jean jacket, and matching pink outfit. Not only is the outfit beyond adorable, but we can’t over how big she’s already looking!

The Mahomes have been dating since high school (which we absolutely love!) Patrick popped the question recently, back in Sept. 2020. That same month, they announced that they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their first child, a daughter Sterling Skye into the world in Feb. 2021. They wed back in March 2022. Along with that, they recently celebrated Sterling’s first birthday in style, and we can’t wait for more over-the-top birthdays in the future!

In an interview with ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters per Essentially Sports, Patrick said that at only one (or nearly one by the time of the interview), Sterling has a big personality. He said, “It’s been awesome, you know. She’s at the stage now where she’s almost walking. She has a personality. She knows how to say ‘No’ a lot.”

