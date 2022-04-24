Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Warrior Looks So Grown In New Snapshot Of Her Standing

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Where has the time gone? That’s what we ask ourselves every time Bindi Irwin posts an update of her daughter Grace Warrior on Instagram. On April 23, Irwin posted a photo that’s making our hearts melt instantly. Her newest Instagram post featuring her ever-growing daughter had the simple caption, “Evenings @australiazoo with my little love. 🤍.”

In the black-and-white photo, we see Irwin looking like the proudest mama in the world while holding hands with a standing Grace! We can’t believe Grace is already standing (and seems to love it!) It also seems like she may walk with ease soon, which blows our minds since we’re still not over the fact that she just turned one last month.

It turns out Grace has been trying to walk all over the place. Her papa Chandler Powell posted a video of her walking in the Australia Zoo’s gardens earlier this month and we’re feeling all the emotions. Powell posted the touching video with the caption, “Big moment 💙.” The official Australia Zoo account commented, “Learning to walk in the #AustraliaZoo gardens. The cutest. 💚 We’re so proud of you Grace Warrior!” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Grace Warrior, 1, was born on March 25, 2021, also known as the one-year anniversary of Irwin and Powell’s wedding anniversary. Irwin has talked about the “miracle connection” between the two events, saying that they took only five minutes apart from one another.

