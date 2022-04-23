Vanessa Bryant & Her Daughters Natalia, Bianka, & Capri Look Amazing In This Vacay Family Selfie

We’ve loved every post of Vanessa Bryant and her daughters on Instagram. Her newest snapshot of their family vacation features a rare family selfie of Vanessa and three of her daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

For Easter, the Bryants went on vacation to the Eastern Caribbean, specifically the beautiful country of Anguilla. Back on April 18, Vanessa posted a series of photos of her and her girls on vacation on her Instagram.

See the photos HERE.

In the stunning and touching family photos, we see a bunch of snapshots of Vanessa’s girls. In the first photo, we see Bianka and Capri sitting on some wooden chairs overlooking the ocean, with the third snapshot of the girls diving into the pool. Now, the second photo is what’s making everyone’s hearts flutter.

In the same wooden chairs, we see Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri looking amazing and smiling from ear to ear. Bianka is sitting on mama Vanessa’s lap while Capri is cozy on big sis Natalia’s lap. This snapshot looks like it should be on the cover of a magazine, and we can’t stop staring!

Before their chilled-out vacation, the little family went all out for Easter day, with Bianka and Capri rocking some gorgeous Easter dresses. You can see those photos HERE.

Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant have four daughters together named Natalia, 19, the late Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2. Kobe and Gianna passed away in a shocking and tragic helicopter crash back on Jan. 26, 2020.

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities with huge families.

