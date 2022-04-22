You Won’t Believe How Big Prince Louis Looks in These New Birthday Photos

They grow up so, so fast. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official Instagram account shared a photo of Prince Louis in celebration of his fourth birthday tomorrow and we cannot believe how big he’s gotten.

The snapshot was taken by the Duchess herself and shows Louis happily messing around on the beach, ball in hand. He looks like the spitting image of his brother George, in a birthday portrait that was posted last year, also snapped by Middleton.

A source told US Weekly that Prince William and Middleton “have planned a weekend of exciting outdoor activities” for Louis’ birthday. “He’s having a little birthday party on Saturday to mark the milestone,” the source revealed. “Louis is so excited to be turning 4 years old!”

We’ve only gotten a few glimpses of Louis on the royal’s various social media accounts but each sneak peek is always a delight. Last year, the little one, alongside Prince George and Princess Charlotte, made his speaking debut in a sweet video posted on Twitter. The three asked English broadcaster and biology legend Sir David Attenborough questions about animals and he offered thoughtful answers in response.

Sir David Attenborough, we've got some questions for you…🌍🕷️🐒 pic.twitter.com/MTQ68WnOrt — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 3, 2020

“What animal do you like?” Louis asked in the clip. Sir Attenborough responded that he’s a big fan of monkeys. “I think I like monkeys best because they’re such fun,” he replied. “They can jump all over the place and they don’t bite. Some do but if you’re careful they don’t. They’re so funny and I like them a lot. Mind you, you can’t have monkeys sitting around the home because that’s not where they live. They live out in the forest.”

Charlotte offered that she liked spiders, and wondered if Sir Attenborough does as well. “I love spiders, I’m so glad you like them!” he said. “I think they’re wonderful things. Why is it that people are so frightened of them? I think it’s because they’ve actually got eight legs, which are much more than us.”

Let’s hope that the Duke and Duchess keep all of this adorable royal content coming — and that Prince Louis has a wonderful birthday.

