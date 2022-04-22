This Vacation-Perfect Beach Tote Doubles as a Float & It’s On Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Beach day just got so, so much easier. We stumbled on a tote that can be converted into a pool float — and it’s 15% off right now! SwimWays’ Pack-N-Float is the ideal companion for your next vacation because it allows you to neatly store your family’s (many, many) belongings into a handy bag … then turn that bag into a super comfy floating device.

No more gripping multiple totes at once while praying nothing falls into the sand. This compact but mighty invention has your back.

Here’s how it works. The Pack-N-Float comes with exterior and interior compartments to stash all of the group’s necessities for the day — like towels, food, water and that really good beach book. You can inflate and deflate it, depending on how much space you need.

Once you’re done unpacking it, simply unzip the tote to transform it into a float. Or use it as a soft, comfortable pillow while you’re all hanging out in the sand. One of our favorite parts? It’s quick drying so you don’t have to worry about waiting it out until you can re-pack your bag.

The reviews are in and there are so many shoppers who are loving the convenience of the brilliant float tote.

“This pool float is perfect for traveling and taking to the beach and also for use at our pool at home,” one customer wrote. “It is just the right amount of neck rest for a peaceful float in the pool while staying cool in the water. Love that it zips up and has a pocket for storing small items you may be taking with you to the pool/beach.”

Another added: “This float is so easy to inflate I didn’t even need a pump. I inflated it myself. The plugs are easy to close and they stay sealed. The zippers are smooth. The float is fun for kids or adults. It’s perfect for when we visit our friends’ lake house. I love how it had tote straps and can store a towel and goggles.”

Get out those sand shovels and swimsuits. It’s officially time to start planning your next vacation.

