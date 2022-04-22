This Vacation-Perfect Beach Tote Doubles as a Float & It’s On Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Beach day just got so, so much easier. We stumbled on a tote that can be converted into a pool float — and it’s 15% off right now! SwimWays’ Pack-N-Float is the ideal companion for your next vacation because it allows you to neatly store your family’s (many, many) belongings into a handy bag … then turn that bag into a super comfy floating device.
No more gripping multiple totes at once while praying nothing falls into the sand. This compact but mighty invention has your back.
Here’s how it works. The Pack-N-Float comes with exterior and interior compartments to stash all of the group’s necessities for the day — like towels, food, water and that really good beach book. You can inflate and deflate it, depending on how much space you need.
Once you’re done unpacking it, simply unzip the tote to transform it into a float. Or use it as a soft, comfortable pillow while you’re all hanging out in the sand. One of our favorite parts? It’s quick drying so you don’t have to worry about waiting it out until you can re-pack your bag.
The reviews are in and there are so many shoppers who are loving the convenience of the brilliant float tote.
