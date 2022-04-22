Here’s How ‘Fearless’ Princess Charlotte Spent Her Recent Vacation with Her Parents & Siblings

The royals had a wintery adventure over the Easter holidays. US Weekly reported that Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids headed to the French Alps for some family time. Our favorite part? Charlotte was quite the snow bunny.

“Charlotte was racing down the mountain by the end of the holiday. She’s fearless!” a source told Us. “George was slightly more cautious, but they’re both great skiers and competed in fun brother/sister ski races. They had an absolute blast.”

The source added that there were plenty of snowball fights, snowman building and ski lessons. The family allegedly stayed in a friend’s “$5 million, six-bedroom chalet” and the kids took French lessons while they were there. Prince William and Middleton also apparently got in some one-on-one quality time during a “romantic candlelit date.”

The royal family has been known to quietly slip away on vacation when they can. Last August, they headed to Isles of Scilly, where Prince William used to holiday with Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Prince Harry, per Hello! Located off the Cornish coast, the Isles offers seaside views of Cornish villages, beautiful beaches and plenty of opportunities for biking and sailing.

While we don’t know exactly what the royal family gets up to on their jaunts, the couple have spoken about enjoying the simple moments when they’re all together. In an episode of Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series last year, William shared that the kids love to wake up in the morning and have dance parties, especially to the song Waka Waka by Shakira. “Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything,” he said. “She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.”

It sounds like Charlotte is bringing so much joy and fun to these family hangs, one wild skiing experience and Shakira song at a time.

