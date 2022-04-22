Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
BMH gif banner
Newsletters
Newsletters

Nicolas Cage Announces Sex of Baby with Riko Shibata & The Very Meaningful Name

Actor Nicolas Cage, left, and wife
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Mark Wahlberg arrives at the Los
Corinne Foxx, left, and Jamie Foxx
Nicolas Cage Announces Sex and Name
Nicolas Cage Announces Sex and Name
View Gallery 10 Images

Nicolas Cage is going to be a dad again, and he shared some “big news” yesterday about the baby he’s expecting with wife Riko Shibata. The actor revealed the baby’s sex and the meaningful name they are planning on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Spoiler alert: he’s going to join the Girl Dad club!

“I’m gonna announce some big news for everyone,” he said. “I am gonna have a little girl.”

 

This will be Cage’s first daughter! He is already dad to Weston, 31, with Christina Fulton and Kal-El, 16, with Alice Kim. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star is also a grandfather to Lucian Augustus, 7, Sorin Reid, 5, and twins Cyress Zara and Venice Zohar, 2, through his son, Weston.

“Her name is going to be Lennon Augie, Augie after my father, and I’ll call her Lenny for short,” he said. Cage’s father, August Coppola, passed away in 2009, so this is a sweet tribute to him.

“I love that!” Clarkson responded as the audience clapped. “That’s so exciting — you’re going to be a girl dad,” she added.

“It’s going to be the biggest adventure of my life,” he responded.

Cage married Shibata in Feb. 2021, after proposing to her over FaceTime and sending her a black diamond engagement ring through FedEx. He has been married four previous times, to Erika Koike, Alice Kim, Lisa Marie Presley, and Patricia Arquette.

In an interview with GQ in March, Cage mentioned wanting to name his baby Lennon Augie if it was a girl or Akira Francesco if it was a boy, after his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola.

Congratulations to the expecting couple! We can’t wait to see pictures of that cute baby girl when she’s born.

Check out these unique celebrity baby names!

celebrity baby names

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Parenting

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad