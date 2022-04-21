This $10 Sneaker-Head Hack From Amazon Keeps Shoes ‘Looking Brand New’ For Years

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Magic does exist — and it’s in the form of a brilliant $10 gadget. Shoe crease protectors are the perfect gift for the sneaker-head in your life, who wants to keep their kicks as smooth and crease-free as possible. Bonus points? The longer their shoes stay fresh, the longer you get to wait for another trip to the shoe store. Ultimate win-win.

Here’s some of our favorite options below.

Sneak Geek

Sneak Geek sneaker protectors are designed for comfort. The soft material is plenty flexible and adjustable — just slide them into your sneakers and go. Shoppers on Amazon were pleased with the price tag, comfiness level and the impressive work these compact guys did on stubborn creases.

“I have bought my teenage sneaker obsessed boys many different brands of these and so far these are the best ones and also a great price. These serve their purpose and are teenage approved which is a VERY hard achievement to get 😁,” one customer wrote.

Sneak Geek/Amazon

Sneak Geek Sneaker Crease Protectors $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Shoe Crease Protectors

Inserting these shoe crease protectors is super easy. Simply loosen the shoe laces, take out the insole, stick in the protector, put the insole back in and boom! You’re ready to go. They’re made from washable material with plenty of breathability and come with more than 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

As one parent put it: “My teenage daughter is incredibly picky about getting creases in her shoes. It makes absolutely no sense to me, but she would literally get new shoes and not wear them for months because she was scared they would get creased. Ridiculous! But these things worked so well! She said she can’t even feel them in her shoe, and her shoe doesn’t crease! Brilliant invention for ridiculous teenagers.”

Doni Store/Amazon

Shoes Crease Protector $8.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Gooudo Shoe Protectors (4 Pack)

These anti-wrinkle protectors work on everything from dress shoes to casual shoes to leather shoes. The material is super thin and cuttable, so you can adjust them to fit your foot specifications. It’s a unisex design that comes in two sizes (large and small) and shoppers complimented its barely-there feel.

“Worked perfectly,” one person wrote in the review section. “You totally forget you have them on and they don’t mess with how you walk. Worked for several different model Jordans.”

Gooudo/Amazon

Gooudo 4 Pairs Shoe Crease Protectors $8.49 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out the most comfortable sandals and shoes for pregnancy.