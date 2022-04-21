Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’s Baby Girl’s Name Was Finally Revealed & The Meaning Is So Special

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl via a surrogate this past January and we’ve officially learned her name. TMZ reported that the little one is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, which is such a pretty choice. Malti comes from an Indian origin and means “small fragrant flower” or “moonlight.” Newsweek noted that her name may be a nod to Chopra’s mom, who goes by Madhu Malti on Instagram, and Jonas’s mom, whose middle name is reportedly Marie.

This is one of the rare glimpses we’ve gotten into Chopra and Jonas’s new parenting world. The couple announced on January 21 that their baby had been born and asked for privacy “during this special time.”

The couple has maintained that privacy during the first few months of their daughter’s birth, only offering a small look at some cute stuffed animals via Instagram. They also shared snapshots from a colorful Easter celebration this past weekend, complete with delicious cupcakes and massive bunny ears, which we can only assume involved Malti.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Jonas and Chopra are really enjoying this exciting chapter of their lives. “Priyanka and Nick love being new parents and have been spending a lot of downtime at home,” the source said. “The two have wanted children for a while and so happy it finally happened. Priyanka and Nick are private but have let close friends and family meet their baby.” Cozy family time and lots of cupcakes? Sounds like a dream to us.

This might not be the last baby for the couple. Last year, Chopra told The Sunday Times that she’d love as many kids as it takes to have a “cricket team,” adding: “I do want children, as many as I can have.”

She later clarified that quote to ET. “Yes, that was a statement I made many years ago,” Chopra explained. “What I was trying to say was, ‘Don’t hold on to statements I made like, 10 years ago. I will take whatever I get when it comes to Nick and I.”

Cricket team or not, we’re so excited for the growing Chopra/Jonas family!

See the meaning of our favorite royal baby names from around the world.